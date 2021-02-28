More potholes appearing in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Potholes are beginning to pop-up across the state, including western Massachusetts.

We can only hope for a pothole-free season, but according to 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko, that would be hoping for too much.

“Well, this is the time of year that we start to get warmer temperatures we also are getting rain. What happens is the melting snow along with that rain gets into cracks in that pavement. What happens is we have temperatures above freezing and then temperatures drop below freezing at night. And that freezes up and those cracks expend and that pavement falls apart, breaks apart and that creates the potholes,” Strzempko said.

The one possibly hopeful sign has been the previous year’s repair work on major pothole-prone areas, such as Western Avenue leading to Westfield State University. The most recent repairs usually ward off the ravages of the early spring weather, creating gaping potholes on major highways and neighborhood streets.

But veteran drivers know they’ll be confronting potholes before too long.

“I expect there will be may be more around by later this spring because of all the frost season,” Marcel Gosselin from Chicopee said.

Potholes are an annual reality for western Massachusetts drivers ushering in a change of seasons. The extent of this danger often depending on skillful driving to avoid or minimize the danger lurking on a heavily traveled highway or the residential street just minutes from home.