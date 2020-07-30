More seals means learning to live with sharks in New England

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – Seals are thriving off the Northeast coast thanks to decades of protections, and that victory for wildlife has brought more human encounters with sharks.

Seals are a favorite prey of large sharks such as the great white. Authorities say the death this week of swimmer Julie Dimperio Holowach, who was killed by a great white off Harpswell, Maine, might have happened because the shark mistook her for a seal.

Swimmers off the New England states have learned to be more mindful of sharks in recent years due to a spate of sightings of great whites.

