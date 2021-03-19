More than 1 million fully vaccinated against COVID in Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts has cleared the 1 million full vaccinations threshold, Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted late Friday morning.

“Massachusetts has now fully vaccinated over 1 million people and continues to be a national leader in vaccine administration,” the governor said. “Thank you to everyone who has supported this progress!”

The Department of Public Health reported Thursday afternoon that there were 997,049 people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Baker on Wednesday outlined the timetable under which all residents will be eligible for vaccines by April 19.

He said the goal is to vaccinate at least 4 million of the more than 5.5 million adults in Massachusetts, and he hopes that those who might be reluctant now will come around over time