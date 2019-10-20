More than 100 animals, drugs found on property

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU/CNN) – Police were sent to a home looking for drugs, but ran into a disturbing surprise.

“So the Cass County Drug Enforcement team went to the residence, found the house to not only have drugs in but also had a lot of animals,” said Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke.

Neighbors said the home in Edwardsburg where two 32-year-old men were arrested, allegedly had more than 100 animals on the property in deplorable conditions along with methamphetamine, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

“Animals ranging from dogs, horses, a deer, chickens, , and were allowed inside the residence and allowed to defecate inside the residence and were just left inside the house,” Behnke said.

The home is in such terrible shape the sheriff said it was condemned. Animal Control took the animals away but they are being stored at various unnamed locations for security reasons.

“The smell was very strong with the odor of urine and feces and the floors were in rough shape with debris and fecal matter,” said Ronald Butts.

It was a tough scene for animal control officers.

“It’s sad and frustrating both at the same time because animals rely on us to take care of them and seeing animals in poor conditions, it’s not fair to the animals,” Butts said.

So, what are the next steps for the men arrested at the now-condemned home?

“As far as the drug charges, they’ll be arraigned,” Behnke said. “The investigation is concluding with the animals, and working with the owner to try and get these animals put in a proper location, and criminal charges will be sought as well.”