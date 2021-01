SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 15 million people in the US have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the CDC.

As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker shows that more than 15 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Of the 37.9 million doses distributed 17.5 million doses have been administered.

An additional 2.3 million people have gotten the second dose of the vaccine as well.