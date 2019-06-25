More than 2,000 people win single lottery by picking ‘0-0-0-0’

(CNN) – Everyone knows about lucky #7. But what about lucky 0?

It doesn’t have the same ring to it, but it turns out it may be just as lucky.

There were more than 2,000 winning tickets Saturday for the North Carolina Pick Four Lottery’s $7.8 million dollar jackpot.

And the winning numbers were 0-0-0-0.

All 2,014 winners will get a share of the jackpot.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said in a press release that it’s the largest ever amount in a single drawing.

More than 2,000 Carolina #Pick4 players matched 0-0-0-0 in Saturday’s daytime drawing. Today many of the lucky winners stopped by lottery claim centers across the state to claim their winnings. RT to help us congratulate them! #NCLottery pic.twitter.com/ciYD0fqXos — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) June 24, 2019

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

