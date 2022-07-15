Conn. (WTNH) — More than 214,000 eligible families will receive extra food aid funds as a part of the Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) amid the declared public health emergency related to COVID-19 in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Department of Social Services announced that it will deliver more than $33.6 million in SNAP benefits to 214,635 households on Friday. This federal allocation, authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, will provide a minimum of $95 in extra food aid to the families in need.

This raises the state’s total emergency SNAP funding to more than $783 million since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $95 increase follows President Joe Biden’s executive order on January 22 of 2021, requiring the USDA to consider new guidance allowing states to increase SNAP emergency benefits for all households, including those previously ineligible.

For more information regarding SNAP benefits, visit ct.gov/snap.