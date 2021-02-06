More than 23 million Americans will bet on this Sunday’s Super Bowl

A man looks at the Lombardi Trophy at the NFL Experience Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The city is hosting Sunday’s Super Bowl football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than half of Americans surveyed say they will place a bet on this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Gambling on the big game however will look different this year with a big shift to online gambling.

Based on results from a LendingTree survey, more than 23 million Americans will wager on the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The report found that 43 percent of bettors will wager at least 100 dollars and millennials and generation X were the most likely to place big bets.

Even though they have also been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic when broken down by generation.