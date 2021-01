Phlebotomist lab assistant Jennifer Cukati, right, and Registered Nurse Carina Klescewski, left, care for a COVID-19 patient inside the Sutter Roseville Medical Center ICU in Roseville, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. The patient came in the night before “code blue” and COVID-19 positive. His heart stopped and he had to be intubated, and is on a respirator. The state has recorded a half-million coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, and Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that a projection model shows California could be facing nearly 100,000 hospitalizations within a month. (Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United States hit another grim milestone with the coronavirus pandemic, surpassing 25 million coronavirus cases this weekend according to the latest numbers from NBC news.

The 25 million cases in the country go back to February when tracking began.

More than 416,000 americans have also now died to the virus.

About a week ago on January 13, the U.S. crossed the 23 million case mark.