SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fighting for freedom, justice, and equity for Black men in Springfield, MOREMEN Reaching Men, held a recruiting event for more community members to join their fight.

The organization is looking for dedicated men who want to continue working toward the liberation of all Black people.

“Oftentimes, Black men are disenfranchised and they don’t really have a voice, and I’m letting them know, just as well as all of us, that we have a voice and that we matter, and that our unity if we come together, we can make our community a better place to be,” Minister Charles Stokes said.

The organization provided a cookout with an array of food for those in attendance at Springfield’s Blunt Park.