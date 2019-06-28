Morgan-Sullivan Bridge closing overnight in July for steel removal

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Morgan-Sullivan Bridge will be closing from July 8th to July 10th from 8:00 p.m. each night to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

West Springfield Police told 22News that the closures are necessary for crews to safely remove large pieces of structural steel from the west side of the bridge.

The east side of the bridge will reopen to vehicles, one lane in each direction, each morning. Once the steel is removed, crews will continue demolishing the abutments and piers on the west side of the bridge.