CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For those looking to buy in the current housing market more financial frustration lies ahead. Mortgage rates hitting the highest level since 2009.

All while housing prices continue to increase. This market making buying a home for the first time particularly difficult.

This is due to expensive prices and low inventory.

22News spoke with the broker and owner of Murphy’s realtors in Northampton about this first-time buyer predicament.

David Murphy, owner and broker of Murphy’s Realtors said, “You can pay points or a percent of the mortgage amount up front to lower your rate and if you’re planning to keep the house for thirty years you’re going to make it back without any problem. You pay a couple grand up front, but it knocks the rate down and you don’t pay every month for that increase.”

The 30-year fixed mortgage is one of the most popular mortgage options for buyers. That rate was at 3.29% at the start of 2022 but has now risen to 5.55 %.