Morton Street closed due to house fire in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Morton Street is closed between Bowers and Albert Street in West Springfield due to a house fire that began 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Our 22News crew saw that the front of the home is completely black and charred from the fire and there is described to be a hole in the roof where fire fighters are airing out the home.

The crew were able to see the fire two miles away and noticed the whole are of the town was blanketed in smoke.

West Springfield Fire Department told 22News the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Eversource arrived to the area at 7:00 a.m.