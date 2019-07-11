Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Massachusetts for first time this year

BOSTON (WWLP) – West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this year.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the virus was found in a mosquito sample collected in Boston on July 3. No human or animal cases have been detected so far this year.

“The first WNV positive mosquito sample is often identified in Massachusetts sometime during the last week of June or the first week in July,” said DPH State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown. “Risk for human infection generally builds through the season with peak risk occurring in August.”

Last year was a record-breaking year for human cases of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts, with 49 cases. According to the DPH, most people infected with the virus will have no symptoms at all. Others may experience fever and flu-like illness.

The DPH offers the following tips to avoid mosquitoes and the risk for WNV:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient (DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30 percent or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.

Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning in areas of high risk.

Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites. Wearing long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home

Drain Standing Water. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or discarding items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools, and change the water in birdbaths frequently.

Install or Repair Screens. Keep mosquitoes outside by having tightly-fitting screens on all of your windows and doors.

Protect Your Animals

Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains. Water troughs provide excellent mosquito breeding habitats and should be flushed out at least once a week during the summer months to reduce mosquitoes near paddock areas. Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent WNV and EEE. If an animal is suspected of having WNV or EEE, owners are required to report to the Department of Agricultural Resources, Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795, and to the Department of Public Health by calling 617-983-6800.



