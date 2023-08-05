NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Mosquitos are developing a resistance to insecticides, making it more difficult to protect yourself from disease. 22News takes a look at where the positive samples of West Nile Virus were found in western Massachusetts and the symptoms to watch for.

Longmeadow resident Bobby Hoffman told 22News about his mosquito problem, “A lot of them based on humidity and they are quite a hassle.”

As we continue to see lots of rain this summer residents have growing concerns over the increase in the mosquito population. This comes after the rainy weather left behind puddles of water which attracts mosquitos and gives them a place to lay their eggs.

If you are wondering why the mosquitos are not going away, the CDC says as you continue to use insecticides over time, it can lead to insecticide resistance.

Hoffman said it’s been hard to get rid of the mosquitos this summer, “Bug spray is a major repellant that we use in our house and we’ve had to use it quite a bit this summer unfortunately.”

According to a statement from the Northampton mayor, there have been fifteen positive West Nile Virus mosquito samples in the state, four positive mosquito samples in the Pioneer Valley, and two in Hampshire County.

While we continue to see these positive samples health experts say most people who are infected with West Nile Virus do not develop any symptoms. Although, this may be welcome news, residents should still be vigilant because there’s always a chance to develop symptoms.

The CDC says people can develop a fever with symptoms such as a headache, body aches and vomiting from West Nile Virus.

Health experts say you can protect yourself by using insect repellents when outdoors, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and avoiding outdoor activities from dusk to dawn.

Northampton is already working with a mosquito control company for a seasonal larvicide treatment throughout the city to reduce mosquito breeding activity.