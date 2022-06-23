SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra held a special celebration concert on Thursday night. The concert was called the Sondheim Celebrations and it featured arrangements from the legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim.

It was a night of music and community at the Springfield Symphony Hall to pay tribute to his brilliant library of work.

Sondheim’s repertoire consisted of many great pieces such as ‘Into The Woods’, ‘Follies’, ‘Sweeney Todd’, ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’, ‘A Little Night Music’, and many more.

The event was hosted and emceed by a familiar face; Mass Appeal’s very own Patrick Berry.