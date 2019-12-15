Mother accused of killing 5-month-old daughter

BUTTE, MT (KBZK/CNN) – A Montana woman is facing homicide charges in death of her 5-month-old daughter after falling asleep on the infant, allegedly while on meth according to police.

Audria Shannon-Nickerson was charged with felon negligent homicide in connection with the death of her five-month-old daughter when she fell asleep on the child while parked in her car in Butte on September 25.

The two and half month long investigation revealed Nickerson allegedly had methamphetamine in her system at the time.

Police acknowledged this case took a long time to investigate.

“Just did our due diligence,” said Sheriff George Skuletich. “We didn’t want to, again, rush to judgment. It’s an extreme case. We wanted to make sure we had all our facts in a row to get things done the right way.”

The morning of the incident, Nickerson was found sleeping in her car near the Butte Law Enforcement Department.

Police noticed the woman was sleeping on top of the baby.

And suspect meth was a factor in this incident.

“The day of the call, our officers had a very difficult time waking that female up that was in the car. She didn’t wake up until they actually broke the window out the car and attempted to drag her off the child,” Sheriff Skuletich recalled.

He said this has been an emotionally difficult case for police and emergency responders.

“Anytime a five-month-old baby dies of these types of injuries, it’s very traumatic on the officers and everybody concerned.”