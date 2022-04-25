CANTERBURY, Conn. (WWLP) – A woman from Connecticut who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection, has been sentenced to five weekends in jail, 60 days of home confinement, and a $2,500 fine, while her daughter will serve 90 days of home confinement.

Jean Lavin and her 20-year-old daughter, Carla Krzywicki, pled guilty in January to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The Canterbury, Connecticut, residents also will serve three years of probation and pay restitution of $500 to help pay for damage done to the Capitol during the riot.