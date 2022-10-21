The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said the 4-year-old boy died two days after he had a medical emergency in his home.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said a grand jury indicted a mother on murder and child neglect charges after her 4-year-old son died after eating THC gummies.

Deputies said 30-year-old Dorothy Annette Clements’ son had a medical emergency at their home in the 5400 block of Jamie Ct. on May 6, 2022. The boy died at the hospital two days later.

Detectives said doctors told them there was a high level of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) in his system. They believe the 4-year-old boy at a large number of THC gummies. The attending doctor at the hospital said if someone intervened shortly after the boy at them, his death could have been prevented.

The sheriff’s office said statements Clements made to detectives didn’t match evidence they found in the home.

Deputies took Clements into custody on Oct. 20. She was at the Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond set.