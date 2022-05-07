LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health Foundation’s Rays of Hope is holding a Mother’s Day celebration at Iron Duke Brewing.

Iron Duke Brewing is in Ludlow at 100 State Street and will be hosting the event on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. No tickets are necessary to attend.

Live music, food, beer, family-friendly games, activities, and more will be featured.

Lindsey Bubar, the 2022 Rays of Hope Chair, will lead the event. A combination of other important famous guest appearances will lead the event and enjoy the festivities alongside those who attend.