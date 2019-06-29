Motocross riders compete in 39th annual Southwick National

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Every summer, the best motocross riders in the world travel to Southwick to compete in the “Southwick National”, the largest professional motocross event in the northeast.

174 Motocross riders raced through the “Wick 338”, the oldest sand track on the motocross circuit.

“The sand that’s what everyone goes too. Its the one true sand track that’s stuck on the circuit for a long time and sometimes it gets hot out there,” said Cameron McAdoo, Motocross Rider from Iowa.

Motocross riders have to be at their best to handle the Wick 338 . The “SandBox” is known for its shifting terrain because bumps and ruts in the track can form over the course of the race.

Thousands of fans cheered on their favorite riders as they sped through the sand race track. Riders told 22News they can hear the fans over their loud engines and they feed off their excitement.

“When we’re racing around the track and we are in a battle for first place and we hear fans all the way around the track,” said Shane McElrath, Motocross rider from North Carolina. “You can hear everybody around the track over your bike.”

The Southwick National is not only a significant race for motocross riders but also their families who support them.

“We’ll drive 2 and half hours to this track whether its to train, race a local race, there is nothing like it, said Bob Bailey of Jamestown, Rhode Island. “Having it this close to home is great. “