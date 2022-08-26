STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead following a pedestrian accident involving a motor vehicle Friday morning, around 1:20 a.m.

Sturbridge Police and Fire Departments were called to the incident on 709 Main Street. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive, injured a woman in an embankment in the woods. According to Sturbridge police, the woman had died from her injuries.

An investigation revealed the crash resulted from a single motor vehicle traveling eastbound going into the breakdown lane, hitting the woman. The driver of the vehicle involved, a man, was the person that called 911.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Sturbridge Police, Massachusetts State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit, and State Police assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. 22News will update this story when more information becomes available.