Motorcycle club remembers accident victims

“It was like nothing I had ever seen. Never in my life. It was awful.” Manny Ribeiro, Jarheads president

Heartbroken members of Jarheads Motorcycle Club are traumatized after surviving a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire that killed seven people, most of them were members.

Three of the victims were from the South Shore. Husband and wife Ed and Jo-Anne Corr.

“They were like family. It’s not just a bunch of guys on bikes.”

Neighbors say the Corrs’ were the most generous people you’d meet.

“They would do anything for anybody. Just good people.” Esther Ricard, neighbor

Plymouth native Mike Ferazzi was not only a veteran but dedicated his life as an American Legion member and a Plymouth police officer.

“You couldn’t ask for a nicer guy. When he said he was going to do something, he does it.”

Jarhead MC members are really struggling to comprehend the loss of their brothers and sisters and leaning on one another for support.