Motorcycle crash leads to road closure in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police announced early Saturday morning that a motorcycle crash lead to a portion of Center Street in Chicopee to be closed.

According to a statement posted online by the Chicopee Police Department, the accident happened in the area of 628 Center street.

Due to the accident, Center street is closed from the 391 on ramp to 701 Center Street, the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center.

22News did contact the Chicopee Police department to ask for updates on the road closure and the status of the driver but were unable to reach a representative for official comment. This story will be updated as information is released.