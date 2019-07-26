Motorcycle crashes into pole in Chicopee, closes East Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A serious motorcycle crash closed down part of East Street in Chicopee early Friday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that a single motorcycle struck a pole just before 2:00 AM Friday.

Wilk said the accident was serious, and that the Chicopee accident reconstruction team had been called in.

Our 22News crew saw what appeared to be EMTs performing life-saving procedures on one person near 362 East Street.

Wilk said the rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you any updates on the air, online, and on our 22News mobile app.