Motorcycle fundraiser for 7 killed in crash

(CNN) – The line of motorcycles in Whitman Wednesday night stretched as far as the eye could see. Clubs came from across New England – riding and raising money for seven strangers – but family just the same.

“When one falls, we all fall. That’s why we want to show strong support for this group and their families. They need it. We’re blown away by this happening. We can’t understand why. Why did it happen?” Don Laliberte, Randolph Amvets

The Jarheads and this biking community are especially leaning on each other as painful details emerge pointing to how the tragedy in New Hampshire should have been prevented. This new body camera video shows Volodymyr Zhukovskyy ‘s February drug arrest in Texas – months before he was charged with the negligent homicide of those seven bikers.

“You don’t want to be where we are today. You don’t. I promise you. Fix it. Don’t run from it, fix it.” Manny Ribeiro, Jarheads MC President

The surviving riders of that crash say the abrupt resignation of Massachusetts’ RMV head isn’t enough; the system failed to protect them. Last month, Zhukovskyy was arrested in Connecticut for driving under the influence. His refusal of a chemical test should have automatically terminated the 23-year-old’s commercial license. Connecticut transportation leaders submitted that information to the national database.