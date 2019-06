SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after an accident on Boston Road in Springfield.

Springfield Police were called to an accident around 8:30 Thursday night on Boston Road near Barber Street.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said the accident was between a motorcycle and car.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. No word yet on any injuries.

Police are still looking into what led up to this crash.