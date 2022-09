MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – Early Monday afternoon, Russell – Montgomery Police Department were called to a motor vehicle crash. The incident occurred on Main Road in Montgomery.

Courtesy of Russell-Montgomery Police Department.





Upon arrival, a motorcyclist appeared injured, while approaching a work zone in the area. According to police, the operator has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

There have been no reports of how severe the injuries are. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.