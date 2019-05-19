Mount Holyoke College celebrates 182nd commencement in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Mount Holyoke College celebrated its 182nd commencement in South Hadley Sunday.

More than 600 bachelor’s and master’s degrees were presented to graduating students.

22News spoke with 2017 Mount Holyoke graduate Avril Howe, who flew in from Denver to show her support and reunite with former classmates. She said, “One of my closest friends’ sister is graduating today. I’m here primarily to support her but also the class as a whole. We’re all so proud of them.”

Philanthropist Adrienne Arsht, activist Barbara Smith and award-winning journalist Gary Younge were this year’s keynote speakers.

