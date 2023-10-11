EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT will host a virtual public hearing Wednesday to introduce design plans for a shared-use path along Mount Tom Road in Easthampton and Northampton.

The shared-use path is planned to be on the west side of Mount Tom Road starting at the Manhan Rail Trailhead in Easthampton and running north to the Exit 18 of I-91 north on and off ramps.

The proposal accommodates two bicycle and pedestrian travel lanes, it also seeks to add a new parking area, widen sidewalks along the bridge, and update signage and traffic signals on Route 5.

The hearing begins at 6:30 p.m., any residents with comments on the proposal can submit their opinion for review.