SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “Movies in the Park” is back this summer as week two began Wednesday.
Unfortunately, Thursday night’s event is canceled due to inclement weather.
The series will continue Friday, July 28th night at Nathan Bill Park showing Sing 2 starting at 8:15 p.m. The event provides an opportunity for the whole family to be together and enjoy a movie under the stars.
7 Day Forecast
Full Movie Schedule
Monday, July 25th – Marshall Roy Park – Sing 2
- Wednesday, July 27th – Calhoun Park – Sing 2
Thursday, July 28th – Myrtle Street Park – Sing 2
- Friday, July 29th – Nathan Bill Park – Sing 2
- Monday, August 1st – Marshall Roy Park – Space Jam A New Legacy
- Wednesday, August 3rd – Calhoun Park – Space Jam A New Legacy
- Thursday, August 4th – Myrtle Street Park – Space Jam A New Legacy
- Friday, August 5th – Nathan Bill Park – Space Jam A New Legacy