SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “Movies in the Park” is back this summer as week two began Wednesday.

Unfortunately, Thursday night’s event is canceled due to inclement weather.

The series will continue Friday, July 28th night at Nathan Bill Park showing Sing 2 starting at 8:15 p.m. The event provides an opportunity for the whole family to be together and enjoy a movie under the stars.

Full Movie Schedule