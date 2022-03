HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A virtual seminar will be held at Mount Holyoke College Wednesday as part of a series called “Our Voices, Our Platforms” by the Weissman Center for Leadership.

The discussion is to addresses how people may use their voices to create meaningful change and develop the platforms to achieve that change.

The Livestream starts at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday and will be presented by political strategist Mark Campbell. It is free and open to the public.