CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Unfortunately, it was a rainy day this Labor Day but we do need the rain as we continue to be in a moderate to severe drought across the state.

We have this stalled frontal boundary over southern New England along with this area of low pressure that is riding along the boundary. As this low pressure rides this boundary it is throwing back tons of moisture into southern New England which is giving us this rain Monday.

The front will continue to move south into Tuesday allowing for the rain to continue until Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple rounds of heavy rain are likely through Tuesday, with potential for flash flooding.

Stay tuned to 22News for the latest weather updates.