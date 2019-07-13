Mugs recalled because they may crack when filled with hot liquids

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — You had one job, mugs.

Approximately 150,000 Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh White Can Mugs sold at Bed, Bath & Beyond are being recalled because they can crack and break while holding hot liquids, posing burn and laceration hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The manufacturer has received seven reports of the mugs cracking, including one in which a person suffered minor burns.

The 15-ounce mugs are about 4 inches tall and 4 inches in diameter. The CPSC says they were sold individually and as part of dinnerware sets from January 2013 through April 2019.

Consumers should immediately stop using the mugs and contact Lifetime Brands at 888-561-2269 or fitzandfloyd@lifetimebrands.com for a free replacement.

About 30,000 sets of Levolor Two-Colored Custom Celluar Shades are being recalled because they pose a strangulation risk to children.

The CPSC says the shades were made with non-breakaway cord connectors. They were sold nationwide for between $65 and $1,125 from December 2018 through April 2019 and came in the following styles:

Bottom up single cell products (60 inches or less in width)

Bottom up double cell products (44 inches or less in width)

Top-Down/Bottom-Up or Day/Night corded products (42 inches or less in width)

Various custom cellular configurations of specialty shapes

No injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled shades and contact Levolor at 800-752-9677 for a free repair kit.

Lastly, more than 70,000 Everbilt Stainless Steel Door Pulls are being recalled because they can have sharp edges on the back, posing a laceration hazard, according to the CPSC.

The 6.5-inch door pulls were sold exclusively at Home Depot stores for about $6 from April 2018 through May 2019.

The CPSC says the company has received 42 reports of the products having sharp edges, including 11 reports of minor injuries.

Consumers should return the door pulls to Home Depot for a full refund. For more information, contact Home Depot at 800-305-1726.