(WWLP) – Firefighters in Massachusetts were called to a fire that spread to several buildings on Monday.

The fire was reported around 4pm along Hancock street in Salem. The flames extended from one triple-decker home to other structures nearby.

Strong winds gusting at about 20 to 25 miles per hour caused additional issues for firefighter working to extinguish the fire.

According to officials, the fast-moving fire eventually gutted two homes in the neighborhood and damaged several others.

No injuries have been reported. The causes of the fire is being investigated