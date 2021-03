STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Fire Department reported a multiple vehicle car accident on Friday night.

According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, they received calls around midnight informing them of a multiple vehicle car accident on Route 20 underneath the 84 overpass, where one car was on its side.

Firefighters were able to help those who suffered injuries due to the crash.

Only minor injuries were reported and those injured were taken to the hospital.