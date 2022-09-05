WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A car break-in in Wilbraham was caught on camera over this weekend.

According to the Wilbraham Police department, police were called to numerous car breaking-and-entering’s this weekend in the Southern part of town. Cars from Brookside Drive, Pidgeon Lane, Stonegate Circle, and Hunting Lane were all entered between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said that both unlocked and locked vehicles were entered by smashing windows. They advise that residents keep their valuables inside and always lock their vehicles. And if you have any information on this, you are asked to contact Wilbraham Police at (413) 596-3837.