BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pelham Fire Department (PFD) was called to assist Belchertown Fire Department with a brush fire in the Quabbin off Old Enfield Rd. around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Belchertown Fire Department, mutual aid was used from Pelham Fire, DCR district 10, Granby Fire, and Shutesbury Fire departments.

Along with one off-duty Captain and Ludlow, Fire Crew were also called to the brush fire with mutual help to cover a medical emergency in the town.

Belchertown Fire was alerted at 12:06 p.m. to a possible structure fire while crews were putting out the brush fire. An off-duty firefighter covering the station was able to start the engine a size larger than normal.

Chief Ingram and three Firefighters went from the brush fire to the structure fire. Mutual aid was called from Bondsville to assist.