Multiple RMV centers reopen Monday

(WWLP) – Starting this week the Easthampton, Lowell and Southbridge RMV locations will re-open for drivers to conduct business.

According to MassDOT, the centers will reopen for in-person services by appointment only. The Easthampton and Lowell customer service centers and the Southbridge service center will all open Monday.

Senior citizen hours will continue on Wednesdays. Learner’s permit tests will be held online.

Those taking a road test are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status