BOSTON (SHNS) – State officials are requesting that municipalities return signed opioid settlement agreements by Thursday.

In a notice this week, the state Division of Local Services pointed to Attorney General Maura Healey’s announcement earlier this month that municipalities that signed onto statewide settlements with opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, Johnson & Johnson, and future statewide opioid settlements would receive 40 percent of abatement funds the state recovers, up from the 15 percent default allocation provided by the settlements.

The division said signed state-subdivision agreements memorializing the increased allocation and setting forth permitted uses and reporting requirements are due by Thursday to MAOpioidSettlements@mass.gov even if a municipality has already submitted its participation form.

Under the settlements, the state and its municipalities stand to receive more than $500 million to abate the opioid epidemic over the next 18 years, starting in early to mid-2022, according to an FAQ on the settlement published by Healey’s office. “The more municipalities that join, the more the Distributors and J&J will pay under the Settlements,” according to the FAQ, which says it is not too late for municipalities to join the settlements, noting the March 31 deadline.

Healey’s office and the offices of 13 other attorneys general negotiated the $26 billion agreement with Johnson & Johnson and distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, which was announced in July.