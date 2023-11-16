(NBC News) — On a new Thursday “Dateline,” when a United States Air Force airman is shot multiple times inside his garage, a trail of clues leads Las Vegas detectives to a secret love affair and a murderous plan.
Here is a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:
DETECTIVE TOD WILLIAMS: Every bad guy that’s ever lived has come through Vegas at one point in his career.
As a homicide detective for Las Vegas Metro PD In Nevada, Tod Williams saw it all.
TOD WILLIAMS: Whether you’re a plumber or a policeman, you wanna go where the work is. And there’s lots of good police work here in Las Vegas.
KEITH MORRISON: That’s certainly one way to look at it.
Williams did the work for 30 years, never once sharing his cases with the media.
DETECTIVE TOD WILLIAMS: I’ve always refused these.
KEITH MORRISON: How come?
DETECTIVE TOD WILLIAMS: I just didn’t feel like murder was entertainment or should be entertainment. That’s the best way I could describe it.So, I’ve got my reasons for doing this now.
Reasons that perhaps will make sense once you hear the whole story.
Which began — for Tod Williams — on a cold, December night in 2010 in a family home on a quiet street, 13 miles — and a world away — from the Las Vegas Strip.
CALLER: Oh my God, please.
911: What’s going on there?
Where horror had just come to call.
WIFE: My husband — he just walked in the garage. He’s bleeding.
911: I need you to calm down, just a little bit.
WIFE: Oh my God.
Watch “Dateline: Part of the Plan,” Thursday at 10 p.m. on NBC4.