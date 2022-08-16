Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – The man arrested on a federal warrant at Fort Hood on August 11 has turned out to have been wanted on a murder charge out of Pennsylvania.

A spokesperson for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that 23-year-old Joellius Domingo Medina was wanted on the charge out of Berk County, Pennsylvania.

As of Tuesday morning, he remained in the Bell County Jail – with the local charge being listed simply as a third-degree felony, but with no bond specified. It was not known what he was doing on the Fort Hood facility.

A statement issue by Fort Hood the day of the arrest simply said, “Fort Hood law enforcement agencies executed military police operations successfully without incident at 9:00 p.m. today.”

The statement further said that a federal warrant was executed by multiple federal, state, county, and Fort Hood military law enforcement agencies – with the suspect being arrested.