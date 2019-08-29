Murderous Meal: Heroin in cereal

(WEYI/NBC News) A Michigan man has been charged with murder, five years after he allegedly put a fatal dose of heroin in her cereal and milk.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says Jason Harris had a history of seeing other women outside of his marriage, and told co-workers he wanted his Christina gone. The prosecutor says he even hired a hitman.

”Jason paid $5,000 to a guy to kill Christina, and while this alleged hitman was doing surveillance on her, the hitman was caught by police with a firearm,” Leyton said.

The alleged hitman was on parole, and sent back to prison. So investigators say Harris took matters into his own hands.

‘We believe Jason Harris murdered his wife we believe he put heroin into her cereal and milk the night she died,” Leyton said.

