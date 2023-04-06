CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Easter weekend is almost here and a Polish deli in Chicopee is booming with business, making sure residents are stocked up for the holiday. 22News went down to Bernat’s Polish Deli to see how they are preparing for the Easter holiday.

“It’s been pretty wild for this week, Holy Week is always the busiest days of the year,” With Easter around the corner, the owner of Bernat’s Polish Deli, Gregory Bernat says they are working around the clock to stay stocked up for the holiday, “A lot of people come in and get their items for their baskets to get blessed at church. So they will come in and get some bacon, some horseradish, get a little kielbasa. We make these small miniature kielbasa for Easter baskets and miniature babkas as well.”

Bernat’s Polish Deli says they got 5-tons of kielbasa over this past week. The owner says it takes about 4 workers to prepare kielbasa, and on Wednesday alone they tied about a thousand.

“I always buy kielbasa from them. I save it for later, I give it to my parents, and I give it to my friends. They absolutely love it,” expressed Holyoke resident, Douglas Schonlaw.

With a line that wrapped around the store, the owner says they found a way to help control the store’s traffic.

“We just have the police officer out front directing traffic and helping people in and out of the store safely,” added Bernat.

He also noted that babkas and kielbasas are the two number one sellers during this time of the year.