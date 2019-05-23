MUST SEE VIDEO: Seal on the Connecticut River bank in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A one-year-old Harbor Seal has made his way up the Connecticut River, just below the Holyoke Dam.

A 22News viewer sent in a video of a seal taken on the South Hadley side of the Connecticut River on Wednesday. Jeffrey told 22News he was fishing the area in a boat and spotted the seal eating shad and basking in the sun on the river bank.

22News went down to the water on Thursday and saw the seal hanging out on the river bank.

Laysan the Seal

Tony LaCasse of New England Aquarium told 22News the seal, named Laysan, was found abandoned in Falmouth, Maine, in May of last year. He was taken to Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut, where he had surgery for an ear infection and remained in rehab until the beginning of this year. The seal was then released in Charlestown, Rhode Island, in January.

LaCasse said a rescue team was unable to locate the seal Thursday, but added that he appears to be in good condition.

They are asking the public’s help in keeping this seal safe!

It is a federal law to stay at least 150 feet away from the seal: Do not approach him or feed him people food as it will make him sick Boaters be vigilant: In the wild, seals dive underwater to avoid boats. The Connecticut River is shallow, so the seal will not be able to dive under as far. LaCasse is asking boaters to post a bow watch and steer clear of the seal.

Dombo the Seal

While this may sound odd, seals have been known to swim more than 100 miles upstream, and have even been seen in our area before. A seal nicknamed “Dombo” drew a lot of attention after being seen in the Connecticut River in South Hadley back in 1999.

