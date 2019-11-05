Mutual aid called in for Ludlow house fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple fire departments worked together to put out a house fire on Ray Street in Ludlow early Tuesday morning.

Our 22News crew could see smoke pouring out of the house, and at least a dozen firefighters from Ludlow and Wilbraham working to put out the flames at around 1:30 Tuesday morning.

We called the Ludlow fire department, but they weren’t able to tell us whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, and 22News will continue to bring you updates as soon as we get them, on the air, online, and on our 22News mobile app.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories