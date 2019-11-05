Mutual aid called in for Ludlow house fire

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple fire departments worked together to put out a house fire on Ray Street in Ludlow early Tuesday morning.

Our 22News crew could see smoke pouring out of the house, and at least a dozen firefighters from Ludlow and Wilbraham working to put out the flames at around 1:30 Tuesday morning.

We called the Ludlow fire department, but they weren’t able to tell us whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, and 22News will continue to bring you updates as soon as we get them, on the air, online, and on our 22News mobile app.