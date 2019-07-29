“My son had his whole life to live” – shock, grief follow Gilroy shooting

(NBC News) Three people were killed and 11 more wounded when a gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire at California’s Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday.

“He just rose his gun up and started spraying out rounds all around,” said witness Ryan Wallace.

Wallace said the gunman was dressed in tactical gear.

“He had a vest on, had a long sleeve tactical shirt, cargo pants, boots. He was ready to do some damage,” he said.

Police responded in a matter of seconds, killing the gunman, who was later identified as Santino William Legan.

“Officers were in the area and engaged the suspect in less than a minute. The suspect was shot and killed,” Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said.

“We have some witnesses reporting that there may have been a second suspect, but we don’t know if that suspect was engaged in any shooting or may have been in a support role,” Smithee added.

Among the dead was 6-year-old Steven Romero.

“My son had his whole life to live and he was only 6. That’s all I can say,” said Alberto Romero, his father.

Romero was at home with his 9-year-old daughter when he found out about the shooting. Steven had gone to the festival with his mother and grandmother, who were also injured in the shooting.

