MyPayrollHR fraudster to begin prison sentence

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former MyPayrollHR CEO Michael Mann is expected to begin a 12-year federal prison sentence Tuesday. He will surrender at Saratoga County Jail.

Mann’s arrival to jail signifies some closure for victims of his scheme across the country. His payroll company collapsed in 2019 and employees at hundreds of businesses saw their paychecks bounce.

The 51-year-old Northville man conjured a scheme that continued over the course of six years, and included obtaining tens of millions of dollars in loans, fraudulently obtaining lines of credit and misappropriating payroll monies.

He’ll concurrently serve 12 years for his federal charges, with an eight to 24 year sentence from the state. Mann was also ordered to pay just over $101 million in restitution to numerous financial institutions across the country.

Court documents say it’s being recommended Mann be designated to a facility as close to North Carolina as possible, with consideration for placement at FCI Butner.

Mann has to turn himself over to authorities by 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to Saratoga County.