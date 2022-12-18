MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –The Myrtle Beach Bowl activities have already kicked off.

UConn and Marshall’s football teams have been experiencing everything Myrtle Beach and Conway have to offer.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl started in 2020, but they had to limit fans due to the pandemic. Now in its third year, it is looking to raise attendance numbers and continue to add growth to the area.

Last year’s attendance number was right around 6,500 fans. This year, 7,000 fans are expected.

The increased number of fans coming to the area means a direct increase in customers for local businesses.

“We have a number of local businesses that are sponsors for the game and they do see an increase in business,” said Rachel Quigley, executive director of the Myrtle Beach Bowl. “For example, the kids are here at Ripley’s this morning, that’s a group of almost 50 people here from each of the schools. Then the group of student athletes is about 125 to150 going to all these venues in the area.”

Last year, the city generated about $3 million in revenue from hosting the bowl game. This year, they are looking to exceed that number by keeping as many expenses as local as possible.

“The players will be coming back to Broadway tonight for Dave and Busters and the pro-football hall of fame,” Quigley said. “We also have them staying in hotels locally, so that will have a huge impact on the area and on the city of Myrtle Beach.”

There will also be a pep rally held at the Hangout at Broadway at the Beach. Residents will have the chance to meet the players and coaches before the game on Monday. If residents can’t make the pep rally on Sunday, they always have the opportunity to watch a bowl game right on their home turf.

“You know the bowl game is also a great opportunity for our local residents,” said Jonathan Paris, the executive director of sports tourism for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “Folks that are college football fans, there’s only a limited amount of bowl games out there, so it’s a great opportunity for the local residents. Now you’ve got an opportunity for them to experience a college football bowl game in their backyard.”

The Myrtle Beach Bowl Game will be played at Brooks Stadium in Conway on Monday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.