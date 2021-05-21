NAACP addresses seventh noose found at Amazon construction site in Windsor, site being shut down

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater Hartford NAACP held a press conference Thursday afternoon to address the discovery of a seventh noose at the Amazon construction site in Windsor and other recent forms of hate crimes.

They say the site is being shut down in response, which impacts hundreds of jobs.

“The CT NAACP State Conference along with the Greater Hartford NAACP are outraged that noose number seven was found on the Amazon worksite. Amazon has shut down the Windsor construction site,” the NAACP said. “These forms of hate crimes have had a detrimental stain on the current state of America’s reality and for them to hit so close to home and with such consistency, shows a robust disrespect for the not only human decency but also for our ancestors who lost their lives due to the hate represented within the knots in those ropes.”

The NAACP will be meeting with Amazon to talk with workers on the site to listen to their concerns and experiences on the Amazon site.

According to police, on Wednesday at 12:56, pm, officers were made aware of the discovery of a rope that could be interpreted as a noose hanging within overhead beams on the site.

Detectives immediately responded to that area and collected the rope as evidence. The Windsor Police Department is actively working with detectives from CSP and the FBI regarding the investigation.

FBI Special Agent David Sundberg added:

The New Haven Division of the FBI is lending its resources and support to the Windsor PD for this ongoing investigation. The implications of a hanging noose anywhere are unacceptable and will always generate the appropriate investigative response.

Brad Griggs of Amazon said, “We expect the site to be shut down at least until Monday while we work with law enforcement behind us to make sure the measures are installed.”

Amazon and the contractor have double the amount of the reward. There is now a $100,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Windsor Police Department at (860) 688-5273.